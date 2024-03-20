Man arrested after Revenue seize more than €2m worth of cigarettes
Man arrested after Revenue seize more than €2m worth of cigarettes

The cigarettes had a retail value of more than €2m (Image: Revenue)

A MAN has been arrested after Revenue officers seized 2.4m cigarettes with a retail value or more than €2m.

The discovery was made in Co. Wexford on Tuesday as part of a joint intelligence-led operation conducted by Revenue's Customs Service and An Garda Síochána.

The cigarettes, branded 'Richmond', represented a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €1.5m.

The arrested man, aged in his 40s, was held overnight at a garda station in Wexford and was due to appear in court today.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting the sale and supply of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy.

