Man arrested after teenage girl reportedly assaulted with bat in Co. Armagh
News

Man arrested after teenage girl reportedly assaulted with bat in Co. Armagh

POLICE are appealing for information after a teenage girl was reportedly assaulted with a bat in Co. Armagh on Friday night.

The incident occurred at around 9.15pm in the Obins Street area of Portadown.

A 41-year-old man who was arrested has since been released on bail.

"Shortly after 9.15pm, officers attended Obins Street after it was reported that a teenage girl had been assaulted by a man armed with a bat," said Sergeant Bigger of the PSNI.

"One man, aged 41, was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.

"Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are continuing, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured any mobile phone or other footage, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1855 02/12/22.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

See More: Co Armagh, PSNI, Portadown

Related

'Outstanding' Northern Irish student found dead following suspected drug incident at English University
News 2 years ago

'Outstanding' Northern Irish student found dead following suspected drug incident at English University

By: Harry Brent

Essex lorry deaths: Northern Irishman pleads guilty to manslaughter
News 2 years ago

Essex lorry deaths: Northern Irishman pleads guilty to manslaughter

By: Harry Brent

Police find BOMB attached to lorry set to cross Irish Sea on Brexit day
News 2 years ago

Police find BOMB attached to lorry set to cross Irish Sea on Brexit day

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Prison sentence for Liverpool attack
News 1 day ago

Prison sentence for Liverpool attack

By: Catriona Gray

A top weekend break in Edinburgh
Travel 1 day ago

A top weekend break in Edinburgh

By: Maria Boyle

A Power to be reckoned with
Entertainment 1 day ago

A Power to be reckoned with

By: Mal Rogers

Country's first Ireland-born Indian rhino officially named
News 1 day ago

Country's first Ireland-born Indian rhino officially named

By: Connell McHugh

Elton John announced as first headline act for Glastonbury 2023
Entertainment 1 day ago

Elton John announced as first headline act for Glastonbury 2023

By: Connell McHugh