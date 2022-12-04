Man arrested after teenage girl reportedly assaulted with bat in Co. Armagh

POLICE are appealing for information after a teenage girl was reportedly assaulted with a bat in Co. Armagh on Friday night.

The incident occurred at around 9.15pm in the Obins Street area of Portadown.

A 41-year-old man who was arrested has since been released on bail.

"Shortly after 9.15pm, officers attended Obins Street after it was reported that a teenage girl had been assaulted by a man armed with a bat," said Sergeant Bigger of the PSNI.

"One man, aged 41, was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.

"Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are continuing, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured any mobile phone or other footage, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1855 02/12/22.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.