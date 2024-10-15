Man arrested as investigation launched into ‘tragic’ death of young woman

A MAN has been arrested following the death of a 21-year-old woman in Northern Ireland.

Police received reports of the woman’s death in the Main Street area of Randalstown in Co. Antrim on October 12.

An investigation has since been launched into the circumstances surrounding her death.

“A postmortem has taken place and police now await the result of toxicology tests,” the PSNI has confirmed.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and class C drugs, preventing a lawful burial and perverting the course of justice. He is currently in police custody,” they added.

The PSNI's Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Our enquiries into this tragic death are ongoing and I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Main Street area of Randalstown between Wednesday 9th and the evening of Saturday 12th October, to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 1644 12/10/24.”