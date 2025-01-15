Man arrested for assaulting three police officers in Co. Down

A MAN has been arrested for assaulting three police officers in Co. Down after they attempted to search him.

The arrest followed a proactive search in the Victoria Avenue area of Newtownards in the early hours of this morning.

Local Policing Team officers, who were conducting patrols in the area, located the 20-year-old man and detained him to conduct a drug search.

When officers engaged with him, he became violent and was subsequently arrested for three counts of assault on police.

He was also further arrested for possession of controlled drugs when officers located class B and C drugs on him.

He remains in police custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

"Whilst in attendance, three officers sustained minor injuries after being assaulted by this individual," said Superintendent Johnston McDowell.

"This is not acceptable and I must reiterate the message that assaults on police will not be tolerated."