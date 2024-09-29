Man arrested in Dublin as almost €2m in gold and cash seized

A MAN has been arrested after almost €2m in gold and cash, as well as a large quantity of suspected drugs, were seized in the Dublin region.

€1.4m in gold bullion, €460,000 in cash and €210,000 in suspected cocaine were found following a search of residential and business premises on Friday and Saturday.

The arrested man, aged in his 50s, is currently being held at a Dublin garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The drugs are due to be sent for further analysis.

"This seizure is another example of the fine work members of An Garda Síochána do on a daily basis to keep our communities safe," said Chief Superintendent Garrett Billings.

"This operation, conducted by the Dublin Crime Response Team, is intended to target, disrupt and bring to justice those who cause significant harm in society."

Other units from the Dublin Metropolitan Region as well as the Criminal Assets Bureau provided support in the operation.