Man arrested in England following spate of ATM burglaries across Northern Ireland
File photo: the ATMs were targeted between February and March this year (Image: Jake Wyman / The Image Bank / Getty Images)

A MAN has been arrested in England in connection with a spate of ATM burglaries across Northern Ireland earlier this year.

The 42-year-old was arrested today in Hull on suspicion of numerous offences, including 26 counts of criminal damage.

He has since been transported to Northern Ireland, where the ATMs were targeted in February and March of this year.

"Detectives from Organised Crime Branch investigating nine burglaries and attempted burglaries of ATMs across Northern have arrested a 42-year-old man in the Hull area today, Wednesday, November 29," said Detective Chief Inspector Ciara Mullan.

"The man has since been transported to Northern Ireland and taken to custody for questioning.

"He was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and 26 counts of criminal damage.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

"We hope this arrest shows that we are 100 per cent committed to putting a stop to this type of crime."

Investigations are ongoing and police have appealed to anyone who could assist with their enquiries to contact 101.

