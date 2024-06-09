Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Co. Down assault
News

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Co. Down assault

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault in Co. Down.

At around 10.55pm on Friday, police responded to a report of an assault in the Fort Road area of Bangor.

Officers attended and a man in his 40s was found lying on a road unconscious with a significant head injury.

"Initial medical treatment was provided at the scene and the victim was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries where he remains in a serious condition," said Detective Sergeant Dougherty of the PSNI.

"A short time later officers arrested a 41-year-old man at a nearby property on suspicion of attempted murder and a number of other related offences including, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

"He remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue."

An investigation is underway and officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed what happened.

Anyone with any information or who may have camera footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2085 of June 7.

