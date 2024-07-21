Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Co. Down sword attack

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a sword attack in Co. Down.

The incident happened in the Ballaghbeg Park area of Co. Down in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The arrested man, aged in his 30s, has also been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

The male victim sustained injuries to his head, face and arm during the reported assault.

Taking to Twitter, the SDLP's Colin McGrath urged anyone with information to contact police.

"Using a sword is unacceptable and the person must be held accountable," said the MLA for South Down.

'Severe arm injury'

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said the injured man had been taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

"Officers attended a report of a man having been assaulted by another man with what is believed to have been a sword at a house in the Ballaghbeg Park area of the town shortly before 3.45am," they said.

"The victim sustained facial injuries and a severe arm injury during the incident and it was also reported that he was hit on the head repeatedly with an object.

"He was subsequently taken to hospital for medical treatment by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"A man aged in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possessing article with blade or point in public place.

"He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."