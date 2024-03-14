Man arrested over alleged kidnapping of woman in Wicklow
A MAN has been arrested by Gardaí investigating an alleged kidnapping in Co. Wicklow.

Officers were alerted after a woman was seen to be forcibly put into a van in Arklow in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, March 12.

When they arrived the vehicle had left, prompting the police force to issue a media appeal to help locate it

Within an hour of issuing the appeal the van had been located and the woman was found.

“Gardaí were concerned for the welfare of a female passenger (30s) in a vehicle,” they confirmed in a statement.

“Following ongoing investigations an alert was issued to the media seeking the public's assistance in locating this vehicle.

“Within an hour of issuing this appeal, a member of the public contacted Gardaí and the vehicle was subsequently observed and detained in Co. Mayo,” they added.

“The female passenger was located safe and well and is currently receiving support from members of An Garda Síochána.”

A man in his 40s has been arrested and is currently being held at a Garda station in the North Western Garda region.

Investigations are ongoing.

