Man charged over assault outside pub that left victim in critical condition in hospital

A MAN has been charged in connection with an assault outside a pub which has left the victim in a critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí were called to the incident which took place at the entrance to the car park of the Clonsilla Inn on the Clonsilla Road in Dublin at around 11pm on Sunday, February 2.

A man, aged in his 40s, sustained serious injuries in the assault and was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers arrested a man, aged in his 20s, in connection with the incident.

He has since been charged and is due to appear at at Blanchardstown District Court, (Court No. 1) this morning (February 4).

Gardaí yesterday appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the premises at the time of the incident to come forward,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam footage from Clonsilla Road, between the junctions of Shelerin Road and Porterstown Road, at the time, to contact them.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”