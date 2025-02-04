Man charged over assault outside pub that left victim in critical condition in hospital
News

Man charged over assault outside pub that left victim in critical condition in hospital

A MAN has been charged in connection with an assault outside a pub which has left the victim in a critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí were called to the incident which took place at the entrance to the car park of the Clonsilla Inn on the Clonsilla Road in Dublin at around 11pm on Sunday, February 2.

A man, aged in his 40s, sustained serious injuries in the assault and was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he remains in a critical condition.

A man in his 40s sustained serious injuries and was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he remains in critical condition following the incident outside the Clonsilla Inn in Dublin

Officers arrested a man, aged in his 20s, in connection with the incident.

He has since been charged and is due to appear at at Blanchardstown District Court, (Court No. 1) this morning (February 4).

Gardaí yesterday appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the premises at the time of the incident to come forward,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam footage from Clonsilla Road, between the junctions of Shelerin Road and Porterstown Road, at the time, to contact them.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”

See More: Clonsilla Arms, Dublin

Related

Three deaths on Irish roads over St Brigid's bank holiday weekend
News 8 minutes ago

Three deaths on Irish roads over St Brigid's bank holiday weekend

By: Fiona Audley

‘Cowardly’ teen sentenced after fleeing collision which seriously injured four-year-old boy
News 1 hour ago

‘Cowardly’ teen sentenced after fleeing collision which seriously injured four-year-old boy

By: Fiona Audley

Women and children hospitalised after being rescued from house fire
News 2 hours ago

Women and children hospitalised after being rescued from house fire

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man jailed over manslaughter of Michael O'Dwyer who died in fatal one-punch attack
News 1 day ago

Man jailed over manslaughter of Michael O'Dwyer who died in fatal one-punch attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed for 25 years for sexually assaulting two children
News 1 day ago

Man jailed for 25 years for sexually assaulting two children

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three men from Ireland arrested in England as part of investigation into fake banknotes
News 1 day ago

Three men from Ireland arrested in England as part of investigation into fake banknotes

By: Gerard Donaghy

Saint Tommy? Bid underway to have late Celtic legend Tommy Burns canonised
News 1 day ago

Saint Tommy? Bid underway to have late Celtic legend Tommy Burns canonised

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man stabbed in eye during Belfast assault
News 2 days ago

Man stabbed in eye during Belfast assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tánaiste 'gravely concerned' by Israel's ban on UN aid agency that supports Palestinian refugees
News 2 days ago

Tánaiste 'gravely concerned' by Israel's ban on UN aid agency that supports Palestinian refugees

By: Gerard Donaghy