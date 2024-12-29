Man charged with attempted murder after four people struck by car

A MAN has appeared in court charged with four counts of attempted murder after four people were struck by a car in central London in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Anthony Gilheany, 30, of Longfield, Harlow, was also charged with causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, where he was remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on January 24.

Police were called at 12.45am on Wednesday, December 25 following reports of a road traffic collision and a car driving on the wrong side of the road on Shaftesbury Avenue, London W1.

Four pedestrians were taken to hospital, one of whom remains in a critical condition.