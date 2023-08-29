Man charged with murder after body of much-loved father found ‘several days’ after death

A MAN has been charged with murder after a body was found in a house in Manchester.

Ian Gary Connell has been charged with the murder of Donald 'Prentice' Patience, whose body was found at a house in Bury, Greater Manchester on August 22.

Police attended the home after reports of a burglary at the property, where they found the body of the 45-year-old, who was originally from Scotland.

They later confirmed that when found he had been dead for “several days”.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers responded to reports of a burglary on Ainsworth Road, Radcliffe, at around 10.30am on Tuesday, August 22.

“On searching the property, officers sadly found the body of Donald 'Prentice' Patience, 45, who was originally from Scotland.

“It has now been established that Mr Patience had been dead for several days, although the cause of death is still unknown and will be investigated further.”

Connell, 39, of Duke Street in Bolton, appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on August 26.

Two other men, aged 27 and 41, have been bailed pending further enquiries.

In a statement Mr Patience’s loved ones described him as “a much-loved son, brother and father, who will be sorely missed by many, affectionately known as Prentice”.

Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team is still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GMP’s Major Incident Team on 0161 856 3635 or 101 quoting incident number 1139 of 22/08/2023.