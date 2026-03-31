Man charged with murder of MI5 agent Denis Donalsson

A MAN has been charged with the murder of MI5 agent Denis Donaldson.

The 55-year-old was shot dead at a remote cottage near the village of Glenties in Donegal in April 2006.

The former Provisional IRA member and senior Sinn Féin official admitted just weeks before his death that he had spied for the British security service as well as the RUC and the PSNI for over 20 years.

Dissident republican group the Real IRA claimed responsibility for his killing at the time.

This week Gardaí confirmed they had arrested a man in connection with the murder.

Prior to his arrest on March 30, Antoin Duffy, of Braade, Kincasslagh in Co. Donegal, was extradited to the Republic of Ireland from Scotland on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

Duffy, who is in his late 40s, appeared before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin yesterday afternoon where he was charged with Mr Donaldson’s murder.

“The arrest was carried out with the assistance of An Garda Síochána Extradition Unit, Garda National Bureau of Investigation and the Irish Air Corps,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time,” they added.

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