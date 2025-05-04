Man convicted of killing elderly neighbour in row over gate
Man convicted of killing elderly neighbour in row over gate

James O'Neill, left, was killed by Trevor Gocan (Images: via Met Police)

A MAN has been convicted of killing his elderly neighbour is a row over shutting a gate.

At Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, a jury found Trevor Gocan, 57, guilty of the manslaughter of 74-year-old James O'Neill, known as Jim.

Mr O'Neill died in hospital almost two weeks after the attack, which occurred in Odhams Walk, close to both men's homes, on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr O'Neill, who lost a loved one in shocking circumstances," said Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley.

At around midday on the day of the incident, officers responded to reports that a man had been assaulted in Odhams Walk.

Mr O'Neill was treated at the scene for multiple injuries before being taken to hospital, where doctors established that he was suffering from a bleed on the brain.

Police learned that the assailant had gone into a nearby house.

There they found and arrested Gocan, who turned out to be a resident at the address.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr O'Neill's death was caused by complications from a traumatic brain injury and rib injuries resulting from the assault.

At interview, Gocan gave no comment, however, he claimed in court that he had acted in self-defence when he attacked Mr O'Neill following a row over gate.

"The killer acted disgracefully, punching and kicking his victim in full view of members of the public — among them children — on a busy Sunday morning," said DCI Jolley.

"The jury's verdict shows that casual, thuggish violence will not be tolerated on London's streets.

"There was absolutely no excuse for Gocan's conduct."

Gocan has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, June 26.

