A man has died after an assault in Munster

A YOUNG MAN has passed away following a fight that broke out in a pub in County Cork.

The row broke out between the victim and another man at Willie Andies pub in New Market Square in Mitchelstown on Friday night.

It is not yet known what the fight was about, but it began at 11 pm on Friday evening and left one 36-year-old man fatally injured.

The authorities were called to the scene to attend to the injured party but doctors declared him dead upon arrival at the scene.

The body of the deceased was kept in the pub overnight as a post-mortem is expected to be carried out to determine the reason for death.

According to The Irish Times, An Garda Síochána investigating have arrested a 27-year-old man for questioning regarding the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses with any information to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100.