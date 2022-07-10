Man dies after falling from Eleventh Night bonfire in Larne

A MAN in his 30s has died after falling from an Eleventh Night bonfire in Larne, Co. Antrim.

The incident happened at the site of the Antiville Bonfire in the Fairway area.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it has responded to reports of a man falling from a height.

The structure, comprising of wooden pallets, is believed to have been around 50ft tall.

The PSNI has confirmed that a man died at the site of the bonfire on Saturday night.

'Tragic accident'

"We understand that the man was assisting in the building of a bonfire when this tragic accident occurred," said Inspector Adrian Bryan.

"Our thoughts are very much with his family at this time.

"Our investigation has commenced and we are appealing for witnesses, especially those who were in the area last night around 10.15pm, to come forward and contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1866 09/07/22."

Commenting on the incident, politicians offered their condolences to the family of the deceased.

"Heartbreaking news that a young man has lost his life in a fall from a bonfire," said Alliance Party leader Naomi Long.

"Thinking of his family, friends and the wider community as they come to terms with this tragic loss of life.

"I hope people will give them space to grieve privately at such a difficult time."

Her party colleague Stewart Dickson, MLA for East Antrim, added: "Sad news from Larne as a young man died after falling from a 11th night bonfire being built in Antiville.

"My deepest sympathy goes to his family and friends and the whole community as it reflects on this tragic death."

Bonfires

Eleventh Night bonfires are burned in loyalist areas of Northern Ireland on the eve of the Twelfth of July, which celebrates the victory of the Protestant King William of Orange over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

Organisers of the nearby Craigyhill Bonfire, which is aiming to set a record for the world's tallest bonfire, have said construction on their site will continue in memory of the deceased.

"It is with deepest sympathy the tragedy that happened tonite [sic] to a fellow bonfire builder in the Antiville estate in Larne," they posted on Facebook.

"It is with his family wishes that the Craigyhill bonfire carries on and beats the world record in his memory!

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family circle. G.B.N.F."