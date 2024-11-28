Man dies in horror collision involving car and two lorries
A MAN has died after being involved in a multivehicle collision in Wexford.

Two lorries and a car collided on the N11 at Crossabeg at around 5pm yesterday afternoon.

The collision happened between Kyle Cross and Oylegate, Gardaí have confirmed.

A man aged in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene while two other people were treated at the site of the incident for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed overnight while a technical examination got underway by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested and is being held at a Garda station in Co. Wexford.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the N11 and its environs, between 4.45pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, to make this footage available,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on (053) 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

