Man dies in single-vehicle collision in Co. Kerry

A MAN has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Kerry this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on the N22 at Islandmore, Clonkeen, Killarney shortly after 7am.

The male driver of a car, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Gardaí say that formal identification of the man is pending.

The road is closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene, with traffic diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, while anyone with camera footage from the area at the time is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111.