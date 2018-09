A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a car while crossing the road late last night in Dublin city centre.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred on Trinity Street at around 12.30am this morning.

The man was understood to be crossing the road with a woman at the time.

He sustained a serious head injury while the woman suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made.