Separate road collisions claim the lives of two men

Two separate road collisions in different parts of the country last nights have claimed the lives of two men.

The first took place in Donegal where a man in his 20s died in a collision between two cars.

The man was driving one of the cars when the crash occurred, on the R236 in St Johnston, at about 9.15pm yesterday.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The road was closed to traffic overnight, with a forensic examination of the scene due to take place on Friday morning.

Gardaí have appealed to witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

The second accident took place in Terenure in Dublin shortly after 9pm.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision involving a car and the motorcycle which he had been driving at the junction of the Kimmage Road West and Whitehall Road.

Gardaí have completed a technical examination of the scene and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí have appealed to any witnesses or anyone who may have any relevant dash-cam footage to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.