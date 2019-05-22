A MAN travelling through Dublin Airport was left reeling in disgust after discovering the worst possible accoutrement to his breakfast – two perfectly squashed insects.

Comedian Martin ‘Beanz’ Warde took to Twitter to share his unsavoury discovery.

Warde had just flown in to Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport when he decided to purchase a breakfast sandwich from a shop at the airport before boarding a bus to Galway.

It was only when he got on the bus and unwrapped his food that he noticed two rather unusual black splodges on the outside of the bread.

On closer inspection, Warde realised, to his disgust, that the splodges were in fact the remnants of two bugs that had been squashed during the sandwich’s preparation.

Advertisement

Quite how the bugs – most likely flies – ended up squished up against the roll is anyone’s guess.

They could have been feasting on something on the counter where the food was being prepared only to be squashed when the bread was laid down on it.

Alternatively, the person preparing the sandwich may have used the bread as a literal baton to squish the flies. That seems a little less likely though.

What can be confirmed, however, is that Warde was almost instantly put off his breakfast.

Just bought this breakfast roll in the shop at terminal 1 at @DublinAirport

Why are there two weird looking insects stuck to it? F**king disgusting. pic.twitter.com/sIipugNtKL — Martin Beanz Warde (@martinbeanz) May 19, 2019

Keen to share his horror story with the world, the comedian took to Twitter to share images of the grim discovery.

Advertisement

"Why are there two weird looking insects stuck to it? F**king disgusting," he wrote.

"It was disgusting to find, but I was on the bus by the time I found them," he added.

"They look like they were mid throws of love making too, lucky little sh*ts.

His only saving grace comes with the fact he hadn’t already bitten into the roll.

Dublin Airport has been in touch with Warde since and have taken measures to settle the matter privately.