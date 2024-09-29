Man from Co. Derry jailed over 'horrendous' child cruelty offences

A man from Co. Derry has been jailed for five counts of cruelty to children.

The 55-year-old was sentenced at Newry Crown Court on Friday and will serve four years in prison and four years on licence.

The man, described by police as 'a cruel and dangerous individual', cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victims.

"This offender is a cruel and dangerous individual who inflicted horrendous physical abuse on a number of children," said Detective Constable Mitchell.

"We commend their bravery in coming forward and welcome the custodial sentence he received today as a result.

"Every child should feel safe in their home, cared for by those who love them.

"Unfortunately, we know that this is not always the case and so we will continue to work with our partners to protect children and bring offenders before the courts to answer for their crimes.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland take reports of child abuse extremely seriously, no matter when the abuse occurred."

Anyone concerned that a child may be being neglected or abused in any way is asked to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.