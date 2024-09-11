Man from Ireland convicted over killing of fox during hunt in Cheshire

A MAN from Ireland been convicted of hunting a fox with hounds in Cheshire, England.

John Finnegan, 39, from Dean Hill, Hayse, Navan, Co. Meath was found guilty of one count of hunting a wild mammal with dogs at Crewe Magistrates' Court on August 15.

The charge relates to an incident in Marbury in the east of Cheshire on November 26, 2022, where a fox was killed by hounds during a trail hunt.

Police in Cheshire said Finnegan, who was fined £468, was the huntsman at the time.

"This is testament to the hard work and tenacity of the officer in the case and the support and expertise of the prosecutor," said Superintendent Gareth Wrigley of Cheshire Constabulary.

"I'd like to thank both for their dedication and determination to achieve justice in what is a complicated area of law, and I'd also like to thank those who gave evidence that helped to convict Finnegan.

"It shows the importance of giving evidence and statements in order to successfully prosecute those who break the law."