Man from Ireland convicted over killing of fox during hunt in Cheshire
News

Man from Ireland convicted over killing of fox during hunt in Cheshire

File photo (Image: Peter Clayton Photography / Getty Images)

A MAN from Ireland been convicted of hunting a fox with hounds in Cheshire, England.

John Finnegan, 39, from Dean Hill, Hayse, Navan, Co. Meath was found guilty of one count of hunting a wild mammal with dogs at Crewe Magistrates' Court on August 15.

The charge relates to an incident in Marbury in the east of Cheshire on November 26, 2022, where a fox was killed by hounds during a trail hunt.

Police in Cheshire said Finnegan, who was fined £468, was the huntsman at the time.

"This is testament to the hard work and tenacity of the officer in the case and the support and expertise of the prosecutor," said Superintendent Gareth Wrigley of Cheshire Constabulary.

"I'd like to thank both for their dedication and determination to achieve justice in what is a complicated area of law, and I'd also like to thank those who gave evidence that helped to convict Finnegan.

"It shows the importance of giving evidence and statements in order to successfully prosecute those who break the law."

See More: Cheshire, Meath

Related

Families pay tribute to Ryanair pilots who died in traffic collision
News 1 month ago

Families pay tribute to Ryanair pilots who died in traffic collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman appears in court over death of baby found 26 years ago
News 4 months ago

Woman appears in court over death of baby found 26 years ago

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed for grooming and raping teenager
News 6 months ago

Man jailed for grooming and raping teenager

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

160 people contact Gardai over historical sexual abuse in Ireland’s religious schools
News 1 day ago

160 people contact Gardai over historical sexual abuse in Ireland’s religious schools

By: Fiona Audley

Police name pedestrian who died following collision in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Police name pedestrian who died following collision in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Claire Hanna set to become next SDLP leader
News 1 day ago

Claire Hanna set to become next SDLP leader

By: Fiona Audley

Teenager arrested over fatal hit and run which killed pedestrian
News 1 day ago

Teenager arrested over fatal hit and run which killed pedestrian

By: Fiona Audley

‘The pride of our nation’: Taoiseach’s praise for Ireland’s Paralympians
News 1 day ago

‘The pride of our nation’: Taoiseach’s praise for Ireland’s Paralympians

By: Fiona Audley