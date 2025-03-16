Man hospitalised after being attacked by masked men in Belfast
News

Man hospitalised after being attacked by masked men in Belfast

A MAN has been treated in hospital after reportedly being attacked by two masked men in Belfast.

The incident happened in the North Queen Street area of the city at around 8pm on Saturday.

Detectives have now appealed for information and witnesses after the man sustained serious wounds in the attack.

"The man, aged in his 30s, reported that he was walking on North Queen Street at around 8pm when he was set upon by two men in balaclavas," said Detective Sergeant McVeagh of the PSNI.

"He believed that one of the men was armed with a machete, and reported that there was a struggle during which he was knocked unconscious.

"He suffered deep lacerations to his leg and face in addition to the head injury.

"It's shocking that an attack of this seriousness could take place in a busy area, and we know that someone must have seen the assault take place or suspicious behaviour around that time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1603 of March 15.

