Man hospitalised after being shot with crossbow in Belfast
News

The incident happened in the Cupar Way area (Image: Google Street View)

A MAN has been treated in hospital after being shot in the leg with a crossbow in Belfast.

The incident occurred some time between 12am and 1.30am on Sunday in the Cupar Way area in the north of the city.

The 32-year-old victim was reportedly shot once in the leg before being taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Police have now appealed for witnesses while saying those behind the attack do not represent the local community.

"There can be no justification for this type of violence," said Detective Sergeant Magee of the PSNI.

"Those who are involved in this attack do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it.

"They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent."

DS Magee urged anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have information or footage that could assist the investigation, to contact 101, quoting reference 187 of February 23.

