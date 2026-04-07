Man left with life-changing injury following ‘serious assault’ in Belfast

A MAN has been left with a potentially life-changing injury following a “serious assault” in Belfast on Easter Sunday.

The incident happened in the north of the city in the early hours of Sunday, April 5, the PSNI confirmed in a statement issued this week.

“A man aged in his 20s attended hospital at around 1.30am, with a severe, and possibly life-changing, injury to his arm,” Detective Sergeant McGearty said.

“At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the injury are unclear, but it’s believed that the man was assaulted in the Duncairn Gardens area at around 1am,” he added.

Det Sgt McGearty has urged anyone with information about the attack to contact them.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed this shocking incident to come forward,” he said.

"We're particularly keen to speak to anyone with CCTV/dash-cam or other video footage which could assist with our enquiries,” he added.

"The number to call is 101, and the relevant reference number is 118 05/04/26."

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