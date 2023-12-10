Man in his 30s dies in Co. Cavan collision after van strikes wall

A MAN in his 30s has died following a collision in Co. Cavan in which a van left the road and struck a wall.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on Saturday shortly before midnight on the R194 at Finaway, between Ballyjamesduff and Killyfassy Cross.

Emergency services attended the scene where the man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was sadly pronounced dead.

His body has since been removed to Cavan General Hospital.

A section of the R194 was closed this morning to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, and who may have camera footage, to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.