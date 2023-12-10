Man in his 30s dies in Co. Cavan collision after van strikes wall
News

Man in his 30s dies in Co. Cavan collision after van strikes wall

A MAN in his 30s has died following a collision in Co. Cavan in which a van left the road and struck a wall.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on Saturday shortly before midnight on the R194 at Finaway, between Ballyjamesduff and Killyfassy Cross.

Emergency services attended the scene where the man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was sadly pronounced dead.

His body has since been removed to Cavan General Hospital.

A section of the R194 was closed this morning to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, and who may have camera footage, to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

See More: Cavan

Related

Mother and son die in Co. Cavan house fire
News 3 months ago

Mother and son die in Co. Cavan house fire

By: Gerard Donaghy

Funerals held for rally drivers who died at Sligo event
News 4 months ago

Funerals held for rally drivers who died at Sligo event

By: Gerard Donaghy

Teenage girl dies in tractor collision in Co. Cavan
News 6 months ago

Teenage girl dies in tractor collision in Co. Cavan

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man arrested over fatal assault at graveyard in Co. Kerry
News 3 days ago

Man arrested over fatal assault at graveyard in Co. Kerry

By: Irish Post

Ireland’s national minimum wage increases from January 1
News 3 days ago

Ireland’s national minimum wage increases from January 1

By: Irish Post

Dangerous criminal jailed for possession of two machine guns linked to arms trafficking gang
News 3 days ago

Dangerous criminal jailed for possession of two machine guns linked to arms trafficking gang

By: Fiona Audley

Johnny Depp among mourners expected to attend Shane MacGowan’s funeral tomorrow
News 3 days ago

Johnny Depp among mourners expected to attend Shane MacGowan’s funeral tomorrow

By: Fiona Audley

‘Historic’ high court ruling bans screenscraper from taking flight data from Ryanair website
News 3 days ago

‘Historic’ high court ruling bans screenscraper from taking flight data from Ryanair website

By: Fiona Audley