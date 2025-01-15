Man in his 40s dies in Co. Wexford collision

A MAN in his 40s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford this morning.

The incident involving a car and a motorcycle occurred on the R742 at Johnstown at around 9.20am.

The man, who was the driver of the motorcycle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They have also urged any road users who were travelling in the area between 8.30am and 9.30am and who may have camera footage to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.