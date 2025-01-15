Man in his 40s dies in Co. Wexford collision
News

Man in his 40s dies in Co. Wexford collision

A MAN in his 40s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford this morning.

The incident involving a car and a motorcycle occurred on the R742 at Johnstown at around 9.20am.

The man, who was the driver of the motorcycle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They have also urged any road users who were travelling in the area between 8.30am and 9.30am and who may have camera footage to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Wexford

Related

Arrest after cannabis growhouse discovered in Co. Wexford
News 1 hour ago

Arrest after cannabis growhouse discovered in Co. Wexford

By: Gerard Donaghy

Second arrest made following death of man in Co. Wexford on New Year's Eve
News 2 weeks ago

Second arrest made following death of man in Co. Wexford on New Year's Eve

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest made after body of man found in Wexford
News 2 weeks ago

Arrest made after body of man found in Wexford

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Limerick
News 1 day ago

Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Limerick

By: Fiona Audley

Kneecap secure 17 nominations as IFTA award contenders revealed
Entertainment 1 day ago

Kneecap secure 17 nominations as IFTA award contenders revealed

By: Fiona Audley

Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by car
News 1 day ago

Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by car

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach discusses ‘priorities’ for the capital with new Lord Mayor of Dublin
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach discusses ‘priorities’ for the capital with new Lord Mayor of Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Man wanted for child sex offences in Germany arrested in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Man wanted for child sex offences in Germany arrested in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Irish author scoops prize in second annual Nero Book Awards
Entertainment 1 day ago

Irish author scoops prize in second annual Nero Book Awards

By: Fiona Audley