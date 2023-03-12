Man in his 50s dies following two-vehicle collision in Co. Monaghan

A MAN in his 50s has died following a road traffic collision involving two cars in Co. Monaghan on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Knockaconny on the N12 at around 11.15am yesterday.

The man, who was the sole occupant of one of the cars, died at the scene.

His body was removed for a post-mortem examination.

Two people from the second car have been taken to Drogheda and Cavan hospitals for treatment.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.