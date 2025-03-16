Man in his 50s dies in single-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford
A MAN in his 50s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford.

The incident occurred on a local road at Poulpeasty near Taghmon at around 6.50pm on Saturday.

The man, who was riding a motorcycle, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

No other injuries reported, however, the road remained closed on Sunday morning as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 7pm on Saturday are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on (051) 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

