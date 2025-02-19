Man in his 70s dies in four-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford
Man in his 70s dies in four-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford

A MAN in his 70s has died following a four-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford.

The incident occurred on the N25 at Orristown near Killinick at around 5.15pm on Tuesday.

"The driver of one of the vehicles, a male in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene," read garda statement.

"His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

"No other injuries were reported."

The road was partially closed overnight ahead of a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N25 in the area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

