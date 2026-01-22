Cannabis worth €1.5m seized at Dublin Airport hidden in boxes labelled ‘car seats’

CANNABIS worth an estimated €1.5m was seized at Dublin Airport this week.

Some 78kg of the drugs were uncovered by Revenue officers with the help of detector dog Lusai on January 21.

They had arrived in Ireland from Asia and were addressed to an address in Dublin.

“On January 21 a seizure of 78 kg herbal cannabis was made at Dublin Airport following an indication from Revenue drug detector dog Lusai,” a Revenue spokesperson said today.

“The cannabis was vacuum packed and concealed in boxes labelled as ‘Car Seats’,” they added.

The drugs were valued at approximately €1,560,000.

“This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs,” the spokesperson said.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295,” they added.

Investigations are ongoing.