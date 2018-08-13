Man rushed to hospital with stab wounds after being 'rammed by car' in Dublin city centre

A MAN in his 30s has been hospitalised with stab wounds after his car was rammed in Dublin city centre this morning.

The incident occurred at around 5am when a car rammed another vehicle at Beresford Place.

Two men abandoned the car that was targetted and were chased by a number of men from the second vehicle on foot.

The male passenger of the targetted car, aged in his 30s, was then assaulted a short distance away at Custom House Plaza.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital with stabbing injuries, but they are are not thought to be life threatening.

The driver of the car was unhurt.

Early indications are that there was an altercation on the road after the cars collided and that one man was stabbed, according to Independent.ie.

The early morning incident has resulted in major delays for rush-hour commuters.

No arrests have been made and Gardaí say their investigations are continuing.