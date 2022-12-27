Man sentenced to two years for sexual offences against a child

A MAN has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleaded guilty to sexual offences against a child in Hertfordshire.

Kian Leahy, 21, of Goldbeaters Grove, London, was sentenced recently at Harrow Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child and five breaches of a Sexual Risk Order (SRO).

The offences were committed between June 2021 and June 2022 and relate to one victim, a girl who was aged 14 at the time of the first offence.

Upon sentencing, the judge recognised Leahy had 'pursued the victim and exercised control over her' while describing that the defendant showed 'shocking disobedience' to court orders.

"The prison sentence the defendant received demonstrates not only the seriousness of the case, but will further prevent the exploitation of innocent children," said Detective Constable Jemma Warburton.

"The defendant is now in detention, where his activities will be stringently monitored to ensure he no longer poses a risk to children."

Leahy was sentenced to one year for each of the two counts of sexual communication with a child, to run concurrently.

He was sentenced to a year for each of the five breaches of the SRO to run concurrently with each other, but consecutive to the above.