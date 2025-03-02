Woman handed minimum 16-year sentence for murder of her partner

A WOMAN who fatally stabbed her partner at their flat in Stevenage, Hertfordshire has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years.

At Huntingdon Crown Court on Friday, 35-year-old Erin McNeilly was found guilty of the murder of 61-year-old Peter Lynch and sentenced to life imprisonment.

She must serve 16 years in prison before she can be considered for parole.

"Our thoughts remain with Peter's family at this time as they continue to come to terms with their loss," said Detective Inspector Lee Martin of Hertfordshire Constabulary.

According to BBC News, McNeilly and Mr Lynch had a 'toxic' relationship.

It added that on June 19, 2024, McNeilly stabbed Mr Lynch at a property in Walden End in a row over £10.

Police were called just after 11.50pm to reports of a serious assault while the East of England Ambulance Service also attended.

Mr Lynch was taken to hospital with a stab wound but sadly died a short time later.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

McNeilly was subsequently charged on August 5, 2024.

BBC News added that McNeilly had admitted manslaughter but denied murder, however, the judge said that when McNeilly stabbed Mr Lynch, she had 'intended to kill him'.

"This was a complex investigation, and I'd like to thank all officers and staff who helped," said DI Martin.

"I am also grateful to the members of the public who assisted with our enquiries.

“"Both Peter and Erin's families have treated each other with compassion and respect throughout the trial and I thank them all for acting with such humility in the face of such a tragic case."