Man seriously injured after being struck by SUV in Co. Monaghan
News

Man seriously injured after being struck by SUV in Co. Monaghan

A MAN in his 50s has been left with serious injuries following a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Co. Monaghan.

Shortly before 1am on Saturday, gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian was struck by an SUV on Broad Road in Monaghan.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The scene has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They have also urged road users who were in the area at the time and may have camera footage to make it available to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

