Man seriously injured in early-morning petrol bomb attack

A MAN has been seriously injured following an early-morning petrol bomb attack on a house in Newry.

The property in the Armagh Road area of the city was targeted at around 2.20am on Wednesday.

The man, aged in his 50s, sustained a serious burn injury while others in the house, including a teenager, were treated for smoke inhalation.

While the residents made it out of the property, the family's pet dog died in the incident.

Police said the fire started after a suspected petrol bomb was thrown through the living room window of a house.

"In the living room at the time was a man in his 50s who sustained a serious burn injury," said Detective Inspector Moffett of the PSNI.

"Three people, including a teenager, were upstairs at the time and were able to make their way out of the burning property.

"However, the family's pet dog died in the house fire.

"The man remains in hospital at this time and the other three occupants have been treated for smoke inhalation.

"This was a very serious incident when a property was deliberately set on fire with clear intent to risk life and destroy someone's home.

"A neighbouring home was also smoke damaged as a result of this attack, which we are investigating as arson with intent to endanger life."

The fire was extinguished after the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service despatched four appliances from Banbridge, Warrenpoint and Newry fire stations to tackle the blaze.

Police have urged anyone who saw anything or who has any information in relation to the incident to contact 101, quoting reference number 93 of January 14.