Man shot in arms, legs and hand in 'barbaric' paramilitary-style attack in Co. Derry

A MAN has been hospitalised with potentially life-changing injuries following a paramilitary-style attack in Creggan, Co. Derry.

Meanwhile PSNI officers who attended the scene came under attack after missiles were thrown.

The shooting incident occurred at a house in the Rinmore Drive area of Derry at around 9.10pm on Friday.

The victim, aged in his 30s, received gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and to one of his hands.

It is also believed the man was attacked with iron bars during the incident. with injuries to his legs and arms.

'Barbaric'

“This vicious and barbaric incident has left a man with potentially life-changing injuries and the recklessness shown by those involved in carrying out this attack in a build-up residential area should be condemned,” said Detective Chief Inspector McCubbin.

“There can be no justification for this type of attack and needs to stop.

“The local community should be outraged this shooting incident took place in their area.

“Officers who attended the incident to keep the local community safe came under attack from missiles at the scene.

“Police will continue to serve their local communities and everyone must work together to bring those to justice for this offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1290 16/11/18.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.