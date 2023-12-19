Man shot as masked gunmen open fire on house in Derry with child inside
News

Man shot as masked gunmen open fire on house in Derry with child inside

A CHILD narrowly escaped injury when masked men opened fire on a house in Derry.

The shooting, which took place at 6.50pm on December 17 and injured one of three adults who were inside the property, has been described as a ‘brutal attack’ by PSNI officers investigating the incident.

Police were first alerted to the shooting by members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, who confirmed a man had been shot in the Ridgeway Drive area of Curryneirin.

A single shot had been fired at a house, which struck the man in his thigh leaving him in need of hospital treatment.

“From enquiries to date, detectives believe a number of masked men were involved in the shooting and may have fled in a dark-coloured vehicle,” the PSNI confirmed.

Detectives in Derry are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

"This was a brutal attack which has left the victim not just physically injured but also traumatised,” Detective Inspector Hanbidge, from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch, said.

“Two other adults and a child were in the house at the time of the shooting,” he added.

“Fortunately, they were not injured, but there is no doubt they will have been left traumatised.

“It is abhorrent that those who carried out this savage attack gave no thought to their victim, let alone anyone else in the house, including a young child.

“This was a reckless attack that could have resulted in someone being killed, and it is fortunate we are not dealing with such a tragic outcome.”

The PSNI have urged anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that can help their information to come forward.

“There is no justification for this type of violence and attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community,” Det Insp Hanbridge said.

“We’re appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch. This also includes anyone with CCTV or drivers with dash cams,” he added.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1410 of 17/12/23.”

