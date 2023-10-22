Man stopped by police over suspicious behaviour is arrested in connection with murder of Susanne Galvin

A MAN stopped by police on patrol in the Bolton area of Greater Manchester on Saturday has since been arrested in connection with the murder of Susanne Galvin.

Ms Galvin, 55, was taken to hospital after being discovered at her home in Pear Avenue, Bury, Greater Manchester on Saturday, September 16.

She passed away two days later.

'Raised concerns'

On Saturday evening, officers were on patrol in Bolton town centre as part of GMP Bolton district's Operation Overspill. which aims to reduce crime in the area.

A statement from GMP said officers came across a man whose behaviour 'raised concerns' and gave grounds for officers to conduct a stop search.

It transpired the 18-year-old man was wanted in connection with the murder of Ms Galvin.

He was arrested and remains in police custody for further questioning by the GMP Major Incident Team, who are leading the murder investigation.

'Potentially very dangerous'

"Our thoughts remain with the family of Susanne, who tragically lost her life earlier this year," said Chief Inspector Mark Mangnall from GMP Bolton district.

He added: "Just by being in the area last night, the team came across the suspect, and were subsequently able to arrest him, removing a potentially very dangerous man from our streets."

Another man, 31-year-old Stephen Ball of Pear Avenue, Bury, was last month charged with Ms Galvin's murder and remanded into police custody.

In a statement last month, Ms Galvin’s family said she was ,greatly loved by her parents and family and will be sadly missed’.