Man tied up and assaulted by hatchet-wielding pair in 'brutal' Co. Antrim attack

A MAN has been hospitalised after being assaulted by a hatchet-wielding pair during an aggravated burglary in Co. Antrim.

The incident occurred at a house in the Hillhead Road area of Ballyclare in the early hours of this morning, August 20.

A man and woman tied up the occupant before inflicting head and facial injuries in what police described as a 'brutal attack'.

"A report was received at around 2.25am that a man and a woman had entered a house armed with a hatchet and assaulted the male occupant," said Detective Inspector Lavery of the PSNI.

"The man had also reportedly been tied up during the incident.

"He sustained injuries to his head and face, and was almost rendered unconscious by the suspects, who then left the property on foot.

"The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

"This was a brutal attack, and whilst the injuries inflicted on the victim are not believed to be life threatening at this time, you can imagine the resulting trauma this incident may have on him.

"As we continue with our enquiries, I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have seen any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which might assist us, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 235 of August 23, 2023.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.