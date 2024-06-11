Man wanted for child sex offences in Romania arrested in Northern Ireland

A MAN wanted to serve time for child sexual offences committed in Romania has been arrested on an extradition warrant in Antrim.

The 26-year-old is wanted to serve a prison sentence of two years and four months for committing a sexual act with a minor and child pornography, the PSNI have confirmed.

“The offences occurred in the Arad area between 2017 and 2019,” they explained.

He was arrested in Ballymena on June 9 by officers from the PSNI’s Local Policing Team, working with the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, and appeared before Laganside Extradition Court yesterday (June 10).

“This arrest is another example of the Police Service working closely with our International Partners to locate fugitives and bring them before the Extradition Courts,”

Sergeant Davey, from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, said.

“Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions.

“We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."