Man who drove car at police officers is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
News

The incident occurred in Ballymena, Co. Antrim (Image: PSNI)

A MAN has been on suspicion of attempted murder after driving a car at police officers in Co. Antrim.

The incident occurred in Ballymena on Thursday night as police were responding to a disturbance at a property.

The 35-year-old man was also detained on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage and dangerous driving.

The incident unfolded as officers responded to a disturbance at a house on Rathkeel Road at around 11.35pm on Thursday.

The car came to a stop after colliding with a fence (Image: PSNI)

A red Vauxhall Vectra was driven directly at one of the officers outside the home, forcing him to jump out of the way of the approaching vehicle.

The Vectra continued for a short distance before ramming a stationary police vehicle.

The force of the collision caused the police car to strike an officer nearby and forced another officer to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the Vectra.

The suspect then continued in his vehicle in the direction of Broughshane, losing a tyre on the way, which in turn struck another car travelling along the same road.

The car lost a tyre as it fled the scene, which struck another moving vehicle (Image: PSNI)

Police were able to successfully pursue the suspect vehicle and deploy a stinger device.

The vehicle then collided with the fence of a house on Whinsmoor Road and stopped, allowing officers to arrest the driver.

"Despite being injured during the incident, all three of the officers involved remained on duty for the remainder of the night," said Chief Inspector Adrian Bryan.

"The work police officers do to keep people safe and protect the public should never be taken for granted."

