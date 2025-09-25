Manhunt continues for prisoner who escaped from Garda custody
News

Manhunt continues for prisoner who escaped from Garda custody

A MANHUNT is underway for a prisoner who escaped from Garda custody this week.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are continuing to investigate the escape of a man who was being held at Kilkenny Garda Station as part of “ongoing criminal investigations”.

“The individual, who was arrested on September 18, escaped from custody on the evening of Monday, September 22,” the police force confirmed in a statement.

“He was last seen on Emmet Street, Kilkenny, shortly after 8pm on September 22,” they confirmed.

As part of the investigation searches have been carried out at residential properties and lands across county Kilkenny.

One man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting an unlawful escape from custody, has since been released.

The escaped prisoner still remains at large and Kilkenny-based investigators are now working with regional and national teams in order to locate him.

“Gardaí wish to thank members of the local community for their continued cooperation and assistance during the search efforts,” the force said.

They added: “Investigators are also liaising with other national and regional agencies to support efforts in locating and arresting the suspect.

“Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the incident room at Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

See More: Garda, Ireland, Kilkenny, Manhunt, Prisoner

Related
News 1 day ago

Witness appeal after man dies following Cork collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 weeks ago

Man dies after motorcycles collide on Conor Pass in Co. Kerry

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 weeks ago

Witness appeal after series of incidents in counties across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 19 hours ago

New data shows people in Ireland are on average nearly 27 years old when they leave home

By: Mark Murphy

News 21 hours ago

British and Irish governments appoint independent expert for paramilitary disbandment

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Support dog released from Northern Irish prison following public backlash

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Leading Irish healthcare firm enjoys double celebration on 55th anniversary

By: Fiona Audley

Community 1 day ago

Celebrations in Liverpool as popular Irishman turns 100

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

New report reveals alarming state of men's health in Ireland

By: Mark Murphy