Manhunt continues for prisoner who escaped from Garda custody

A MANHUNT is underway for a prisoner who escaped from Garda custody this week.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are continuing to investigate the escape of a man who was being held at Kilkenny Garda Station as part of “ongoing criminal investigations”.

“The individual, who was arrested on September 18, escaped from custody on the evening of Monday, September 22,” the police force confirmed in a statement.

“He was last seen on Emmet Street, Kilkenny, shortly after 8pm on September 22,” they confirmed.

As part of the investigation searches have been carried out at residential properties and lands across county Kilkenny.

One man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting an unlawful escape from custody, has since been released.

The escaped prisoner still remains at large and Kilkenny-based investigators are now working with regional and national teams in order to locate him.

“Gardaí wish to thank members of the local community for their continued cooperation and assistance during the search efforts,” the force said.

They added: “Investigators are also liaising with other national and regional agencies to support efforts in locating and arresting the suspect.

“Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the incident room at Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”