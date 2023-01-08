Man's body discovered in 'unexplained circumstances' in Dublin
GARDAÍ have revealed that the body of a man has been discovered in 'unexplained circumstances' in Dublin.

The body of the man, aged in his 40s, was found shortly before 10pm on Saturday at the back of premises on the Lower Rathmines Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to the Dublin City Mortuary.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

"The scene remains preserved pending the outcome of a post-mortem examination," read a Garda statement.

"Results of the post-mortem will assist gardaí in determining the course of their investigations."

