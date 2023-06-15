Masked men attack two people with baseball bats and metal bars
News

POLICE have arrested three men after two men were attacked with bats and bars in Co. Down.

The assault, which took place on Wednesday, June 14 at around 11.45pm, saw three masked men, armed with suspected baseball bats and metal bars, attack two other men outside a house in the Riverview Heights area of Ballynahinch.

The PSNI’s Inspector Campbell confirmed: “It was reported three masked men, who were armed with suspected baseball bats and metal bars, had assaulted two men in the area.”

They added: “On officers’ arrival, the suspects had left the scene.”

Both victims suffered head injuries in the attack, with one of the men also left with a suspected broken arm.

“They were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries which are not life-threatening,” the PSNI confirmed.
Shortly after the attack PSNI officers located a vehicle in the Newtownards area that was believed to be connected to the assault.

Three men, aged 26, 32 and 46, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

“They remain in police custody at this time, assisting officers with enquiries,” the PSNI confirmed.

“Our investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2542 of 14/06/23,” they added.

