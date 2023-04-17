Masked men carry out drive-by attack leaving young man battered with fractured leg
News

Masked men carry out drive-by attack leaving young man battered with fractured leg

AN investigation has been launched after a car full of masked men attacked a man on the side of the road in at town in Co. Down.

Detectives are appealing for information following the serious assault which took place in the Rooney Road area of Kilkeel in the early hours of Sunday, April 16.

Detective Sergeant Lewis said: At approximately 2.55am a number of masked males, armed with weapons and travelling in a dark coloured car, pulled up beside the victim and carried out the attack.

“The victim, who is in his 20s, sustained injuries including a fractured leg, lacerations to his head and bruising around his body,” they confirmed.

Det Serg Lewis added: “I am appeaing to anyone who may have witnessds the attack or anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 373 of 16/04/23.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

See More: Attack, Down, Kilkeel, Masked Men, PSNI

