Massive blaze engulfs primary school as firefighters continue to extinguish fire pockets
News

FIREFIGHTERS have been battling a massive fire that broke out in a primary school in Britain.

The incident has now been scaled down three fire engines and investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Cordons had been set up and roads closed as fire crew dealt with the blaze in Leigh, Greater Manchester.

Officer in charge, Station Manager Roberts said: “Thanks to the hard work of our crews the main fire has now been extinguished and thankfully the fire has been contained to the main hall."

"We are continuing to extinguish fire pockets within the building from two sectors," Mr Roberts added.

“There is no further spread to other buildings at the school but its likely crews will be in attendance throughout the day.

“Cordons are place, so please avoid the area if possible. Currently Westleigh Lane to Nell Pan Lane and Sovereign Fold are closed and are expected to be for a number of hours.”

At 10.52am this morning fire engines from Hindley, Atherton, Wigan and Leigh were called to a fire at Westleigh Methodist Primary School in Leigh.

The fire was discovered on the roof of the main hall at the primary school, while all levels of the school were also on fire.

