Vatican enters period of mourning after the death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, has died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at 7.35am CEST in his residence at the Domus Sanctae Marthae within Vatican City.

The 88-year-old pontiff's death was officially announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Irish-born Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, during a televised statement from the Vatican.

The Vatican will now begin the traditional nine-day mourning period known as the novemdiales. During this time, daily Masses will be celebrated in memory of Pope Francis, and his body will lie in state in St. Peter's Basilica, allowing the faithful to pay their respects. In accordance with his wishes, Pope Francis will not be buried in the grottoes beneath St. Peter's Basilica, as is customary for his predecessors.

Instead, he chose the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome as his final resting place, reflecting his deep devotion to the Virgin Mary and the revered icon Salus Populi Romani housed there.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, originally from Dublin, plays a pivotal role during this interregnum period. As Camerlengo, he is responsible for overseeing the Church's day-to-day affairs until a new Pope is elected. His duties include verifying the Pope's death, sealing the papal apartments, and organizing the forthcoming conclave. His prominent role places an Irish cleric at the very heart of one of the most consequential transitions in the Catholic Church’s recent history.

The College of Cardinals will convene to elect the next Pope, with the conclave expected to begin between May 6 and May 11.

Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote, and a two-thirds majority is required to elect the new pontiff. The election process will take place in the Sistine Chapel under strict confidentiality, with measures in place to prevent any external communication. The successful election will be signalled by white smoke emanating from the chapel's chimney, followed by the public announcement of the new Pope's identity.

World leaders and religious figures have paid tribute to Pope Francis, highlighting his humility, commitment to social justice, and efforts to modernise the Catholic Church. His papacy, which began in 2013, was marked by a focus on inclusivity, interfaith dialogue, and advocacy for the marginalised. As the Church mourns the loss of its spiritual leader, preparations continue for the funeral and the election of his successor. Cardinals worldwide will now be preparing to head for Rome for the conclave. There are 252 cardinals overall, with 135 voting cardinals, that is, those below the age of 80.