Met Éireann issues Status Yellow weather warnings for 16 counties with Storm Diana set to batter Ireland

MET Éireann has issued Status Yellow weather warnings for 16 counties as Ireland braces for the arrival of Storm Diana in the coming days.

The storm, named by the IPMA Portuguese weather service, will bring "significant" unsettled conditions when it hits Irish shores mid-week.

The worst of the weather is expected on Wednesday but conditions will deteriorate from tonight, the forecaster said.

Heavy rain and gales, some severe, are to be expected as the low-pressure system moves north from the Azores.

Rain Warning Issued

Status: Yellow

Location: Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Mayo

Valid: Tues 2am to Tues 2pm

A Status Yellow rain warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Mayo will be in force between 2am and 2pm on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 3am to 3pm on Tuesday.

Weather chiefs expect wind speeds of around 50-65km/hr with some gusts of 90-100km/hr expected, possibly higher along exposed coasts and mountainous areas.

Wind Warning Issued

Status: Yellow

Location: Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo

Valid: Tuesday 3am to 3pm

Monday

As for today, Ireland's national forecaster added: "Scattered showers will affect some southern and eastern counties today but it will be generally dry elsewhere.

"There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells, the best of the sunshine in the north and northwest of the country. Top temperatures will range 6 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh east or southeast breezes.

"Becoming increasingly windy tonight with strengthening southeasterly winds. It will be largely dry at first with just a few scattered showers near the south and east coast.

"Outbreaks of rain will reach the southwest coast towards midnight, extending northeastwards during the early hours of Tuesday but it should hold dry in the northeast until day break. The rain will turn heavy and persistent with the risk of localised surface flooding. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees, but turning milder later in the night."

Tuesday

As for tomorrow: "Wet and windy at first with outbreaks of heavy rain, clearing northeastwards during the day with the last of the rain easing from Ulster in the afternoon. Some bright spells following on behind and winds will ease for a time.

"However, another pulse of rain will edge into Munster during the evening. Strong and gusty southeast winds will veer southerly and moderate for a time. Maximum afternoon temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees.

"On Tuesday night rain in the southwest will extend north and eastwards through the country. Temperatures will fall to between 2 and 5 degrees generally but will linger at 6 or 7 degrees in west Munster."

Remainder of this week

And mid-week onwards: "Wednesday will be a wet and windy day. Rain will clear the west in the evening and will be heavy at times in the north and northwest. Temperatures will be 12 or 13 degrees in the afternoon and 5 to 7 degrees on Wednesday night. The strong southerly winds will veer southwesterly later.

"Thursday will be drier but there'll still be showers around, mainly on southern coasts, turning to more persistent spells of rain at times in the west and north. Moderate southerly winds will become strong southwesterly.

"Friday will see further showers with strong southwesterly winds gradually easing to a moderate southerly and the further outlook to the weekend indicates continued unsettled conditions with rain at times."